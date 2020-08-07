The risk of seizures, coma and death in the United States withdraw from selling dangerous nasal sprays
In U.S. withdraw from sale three forms of nasal spray, as they may contain too much artificial hormone used in the treatment of certain diseases and conditions including diabetes and frequent urination, writes CBS News.
According to the report, published on Wednesday, August 5, Management on sanitary inspection behind quality of foodstuff and medicines of the USA, Ferring Pharmaceuticals is Recalling sprays “due to the superstrong specific activity or quantity of desmopressin above mentioned”.
Risks associated with too much commercial produce of the hormone desmopressin, can include an abnormally low sodium level in the blood, which can lead to seizures, coma and death.
The problem was discovered during routine testing, with one case of non-fatal “side effects” may have been registered in the United States, said the Agency.
The recall involves the nasal spray DDAVP Nasal Spray 10 mcg/0.1 ml, nasal spray Desmopressin Acetate Nasal Spray 10 µg/0.1 ml and nasal spray Stimate Nasal Spray 1.5 mg/ml.
Nasal sprays DDAVP and Desmopressin Acetate are used as a substitution of antidiuretic therapy in the treatment of Central diabetes insipidus and for temporary polyuria (excessive urination) and polydipsia (excessive drinking due to thirst) following head trauma or surgery in the pituitary gland, as stated in the recall notice.
Nasal spray Stimate is used to treat certain patients with hemophilia A or patients with classical disease von Willebrand easy and moderate, with a clotting disorder.
Batch numbers and expiry dates of revoked sprays can be found at this link.
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 12
[name] => In USA
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => novosti-ssha
)
IN THE UNITED STATES
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 12137
[name] => drugs
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => medication
)
medication
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 20461
[name] => review of products
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => otzyv-produkcii
)
product recall
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 28035
[name] => dangerous to health
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => opasno-dlya-zdorovya
)
dangerous for здоровьяFacebookVkontakte
bookmark