The risk of young women with obesity
Suffering from obesity young women often face a high risk of cardiovascular diseases than men. Such conclusions following the results of research made by the staff of the Medical College of Georgia University Augusta.
After a series of experiments on mice, the researchers came to the conclusion that one of the reasons for this situation may be the progesterone that obesity can increase the risk of developing cardiovascular diseases. In normal conditions, it helps women to get pregnant. Cause adverse effect as the hormone aldosterone, leading to inflammation.
Currently the researchers not known for sure whether the increased levels of progesterone in obesity. However, there is evidence that excessive weight leads to the hormone imbalances. It is planned to conduct additional scientific papers.