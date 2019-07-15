The risk or benefit of treatment: 8 myths about chemotherapy
Cancer of the disease is often accompanied by a spray treatment. And one of the technologies “killing” of cancer cells is chemotherapy. Fear of disease, fear of such therapy, the fear of bald and motivates people. This gives birth to a lot of rumors and myths.
What is chemotherapy
Cancer cells have one property – quickly and to divide uncontrollably. And the use of chemotherapy can disrupt their ability to multiply. In the composition there are substances that “break” their proliferation. They interfere in the process of doubling (replication) of DNA or inhibit the formation of the spindle. In the end, cancer cells do not share, and very often does die.
Myth 1: chemotherapy only needed in the last stages
Only severe disease, the latter stages require chemotherapy, according to many people. But the purpose of this method of treatment does not mean that everything is very bad. Of course, there are other ways, for example, hormonal therapy, and immunotherapy. But sometimes the tumor is not amenable to this treatment, adapting to the appointed medicines. It was then that doctors are forced to make changes in assignments, and not always in the severe stages of cancer. Just in some cases chemotherapy more effective. Most often it is prescribed in conjunction with radiation therapy and surgery, to fully recover from cancer.
Myth # 2: the chemotherapy is carried out only in the hospital
Most often this is indeed the case – doctors inject a special medication with a dropper for several hours. But sometimes the patient can prescribe special pills. If he has all the necessary conditions, then the chemo can be done at home.
Myth # 3: chemotherapy destroys the body worse than cancer
Yes, substances in the basis of drugs that are injected such aggressive act on the cells. And not only cancer, but also, for example, hair follicles, gastrointestinal tract and bone marrow. For this reason, patients are faced with the unpleasant side effects – vomiting, hair loss. However, doctors must adjust the dosage individually for each person, to reduce the risk of destruction of healthy cells. Besides, always prescribe to reduce side effects. But that is not to say that chemotherapy is worse than cancer, because ultimately it is designed for recovery.
Myth # 4: chemotherapy all suffer
Medicine does not stand still. Now in the world there are modern drugs for targeted therapy, which rarely lead to the aforementioned side effects. The medicine acts almost without affecting healthy cells. But this type of treatment is used only in some types of cancer.
Myth # 5: chemotherapy ineffective
There is evidence that chemo only helps in 3% of cases. However, we must understand that it is not always prescribed in principle. So, to say in the scale of all cancers on the effectiveness of chemotherapy will be incorrect. Some types of cancer are treated without the use of chemotherapy. While others require a comprehensive approach.
Myth # 6: if there are no side effects, chemotherapy does not work
Very often it happens that a person feels great in the midst of chemotherapy. But this does not mean that it does not work. To predict how it will react to a particular organism such treatment, it is impossible. Some severe side effects, others minimum. But most often in the absence of “side effects” you can say that the therapy has been found most correct.
Myth # 7: pregnancy can not do chemotherapy
There are cases when a pregnant woman detect cancer. Doctors should make the decision about treatment on the basis of the whole data series, including stage of disease, pregnancy, possible risks, and so on. Today, the probability to continue the pregnancy in the detection of disease is very high, so no need to panic.
Myth # 8: the “chemistry” you can’t get pregnant
Also there is a perception that after a course of chemotherapy, it is impossible to get pregnant. In part, this treatment affects the ovaries. A third of women who undergo chemotherapy do experience infertility. But also one should not be depressed. As is often talking about women over 40. Below that age, many women infertility can be called temporary, as disturbed menstrual cycle. During the year after the course, as a rule, function is recovered, and the woman becomes able to bear a healthy baby.
Medikforum