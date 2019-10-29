The risk to health and life: scientists named the most harmful product
Meat has the most negative impact on the environment and provokes the risk of premature death, according to a study of the Anglo-American group of scientists, published in the journal PNAS.
A group of scientists from the University of Oxford (UK) and Minnesota (USA) analyzed the impact of 15 different groups of food products on human health and the environment. About it writes RIA Novosti. The researchers took into account that nine of the 15 factors on the global risk of increased morbidity from diabetes, cancer of the digestive system, coronary heart disease and stroke are linked to poor quality of food.
At the same time, 30 percent of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere are emissions from agriculture fields and arable land is 40 percent of the land area and 70 percent of the water goes to the needs of farmers. The researchers decided to find out which foods are the worst influence on health and on the environment.
Scientists have introduced the index of AREI, which shows the average relative effects of food on the environment based on the portion of on five environmental indicators: greenhouse gas emissions, land area for production, water demand, environmental pollution in the production process, and other negative environmental factors.
“Food, associated with a significant reduction in the risk of mortality associated with low average impact on the environment. Whole grains, fruits, vegetables, nuts and olive oil — the index of the APEI less than four units per serving. Fish, which is associated with a significant increase in mortality risk, has AREI 14 per serving. Products that are stronger than others increase the risk of death, have varying degrees of negative impact on the environment. The highest AREI have unprocessed red meat — 73 units per serving processed — 37. Drinks with high sugar content have an impact on the environment at the level of 0.95 AREI”, — stated in the article.
As specified in the study, the average positions of spite along with the fish is poultry and dairy products, eggs, can impair human health as red meat, but for the environment harmful three times less.
Scientists say that in a world of rapidly growing consumption is harmful to health and the environment food, so in those regions where this trend has recently gained momentum, should reduce meat consumption and switch to grains, fruits, vegetables, nuts, beans, fish and olive oil and other vegetable oils high in unsaturated fats. These products are less harmful to health and the environment.