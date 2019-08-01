The road to the shoreline is finally ready, and it’s 35 years later (PHOTOS)

Loading...

Decade when cyclists and pedestrians had to bypass and go around around the route of the Martin Goodman finally came to an end. This week authorities announced that Toronto completed its construction.

Advisor Paula Fletcher officially opened a brand new 740-metre paved road along Unwin street in the Port Lands. This morning held a ribbon cutting.

“Those of us who are travelling on this route had all the time when you reach the corner of Unwin Avenue and Leslie Street to stumble on a sign that reads “private road, use it at your own risk,” she added.

“That’s what people had to do for years, drive on the edge of a private street, which was covered with sand and gravel, with twists and turns, beyond which nothing is visible.”

But more than this is not necessary: the popular trail is now closed, but cyclists and pedestrians can be sent directly from East to West in security.

A long way Martin Goodman was first opened in 1984, and only now it is completed, a full 35 years later.

According to the adviser, this track has a positive impact on the ecology of the city, since more cyclists can ride and not be afraid of danger, and this in principle is an important route for the city.