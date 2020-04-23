The Romanian League soccer has decided to play in Turkey
On the eve of the Professional football League of Romania organized a video conference with the presidents of the clubs of League 1 for the resumption of the championship in the fields of Turkey, reports Gazeta Sporturilor.
In the end, such decision was accepted by all clubs that participated in videocamera, and the Turkish side have already agreed, says the publication.
It is planned to resume teams training in Antalya, where they will play the eight remaining rounds of the championship. In the next two to three weeks, the team will move to Turkey in may and will resume the season.
It is noted that currently, the average price for a double room in Antalya in the mode of ultra all inclusive is 40 euros.
This situation will cost the Romanian clubs at 2 million euros.
It is noteworthy that Turkey season is also suspended, and the resumption of the championship is scheduled for June.