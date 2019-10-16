The Ronaldo fee for advertising in Instagram is more than his salary
35-year-old striker, Juventus and the national team of Portugal Cristiano Ronaldo for the past year earned 44.1 million euros through advertising posts to Instagram, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport.
Second place in the ranking took the 32-year-old Argentine forward for FC Barcelona and the Argentina national team Lionel Messi, who has earned more than 2 times less than the 21.2 million euros.
Closes the nominal pedestal model Kendall Jenner, which earned a “paltry” € 14.4 million.
Fourth place a kind of hit parade is David Beckham with a little less than 10 million.
We add that the number of subscribers of the Portuguese in social networks is 186 million, and the Argentine – 133 million
We will remind that the salary of Ronaldo at Juventus is 31 million euros.