The Royal infusion is the first remedy for colds

June 27, 2019

Царская настойка — это первое средство от простуды

This tincture was treated in the good old days.

To prepare the Royal tincture have a bottle of good vodka to put two large pods of red hot pepper and one tablespoon of cumin.

To insist in a dark place for two weeks.

When cold pour into a large mug of hot strong black tea, add sugar and two teaspoons of Royal tincture.

Drink in small SIPS.

We cannot allow the tea to cool, the cooled it will be ineffective.

After a while you throw in the heat, as it should be.

In the morning you will be healthy.

