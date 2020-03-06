The rules for obtaining home loans in the villages changed
March 3, 2020 the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine adopted the resolution “On amendments and invalidation of some resolutions of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine”, which amends the Rules of granting long-term loans to individual rural developers of housing in rural areas.
About it reports a press-Department service.
In particular, are entitled to the powers of the members of the families of combatants who continue military service in the Armed Forces of Ukraine on contract, in case of appeal of such persons in the mobilization to the end of military service during the special period, on a soft loan.
In addition, in connection with rising prices for housing and construction materials and services increased the size of the loan:
— for new construction — from 300 000 to 400 000 UAH;
— for the reconstruction of residential houses, the completion of unfinished construction of housing — from UAH 150 000 to 250 000 UAH;
— to purchase property from 200 000 to 300 000;
— for the construction of engineering networks, connecting them to existing services — from 50 000 UAH to 100 000 UAH.