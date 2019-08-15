The rules of the business lunch: how to eat at work to maintain the health and productivity?
Hungry and too full people work equally badly – disturbed concentration, feeling of fatigue. But food can help you become more productive.
First of all, you should build power. In the morning you need to eat Breakfast to get energy. Studies show that people who refuse Breakfast not only less energetic but tend to overeat during the day.
For dinner better to go when you still do not feel sharp hunger. Otherwise, you will attract more fatty and high-calorie food, but it is not the best option for lunch at work. Overeating may cause loss of strength – the body is too busy digesting food.
Many keep on working cookies, candy or some snacks to eat. But these snacks – not the best option. Sweets will cause a sharp rise of blood sugar and you suddenly feel energized. But soon he will be replaced by Nakata fatigue – glucose is rapidly cleaved. Studies show that those who want to be effective, it is better to avoid sugar spikes.
For snacking better suited fruits, vegetables, sandwiches with whole grain bread, cereal bars, cheese, natural yoghurt. Of course, it’s not as simple as putting in a drawer a pack of chocolates, but your performance and health will be grateful for little effort.