The ruling Conservative party of great Britain lost a working majority in Parliament (PHOTO)

In the UK the ruling Conservative party lost its working majority in Parliament after it left another Deputy. From the part of the tories went from a former Deputy Minister of justice, Philip Lee, joined the liberal democratic party.

“After long reflection, I came to the conclusion that it can no longer serve the interests of the country and voters in the constituency as an MP from the Conservative party,” wrote Lee in the letter, which he sent to Johnson and published on Tuesday on his Twitter page. Explaining its decision, the MP said that the government of Prime Minister Boris Johnson seeks to implement Brexit without a deal with the European Union that will cause essential damage to interests of the country.

Now Johnson will not be able to receive the majority during voting in the House of Commons, even with the support of deputies of the Democratic unionist party (DUP) in Northern Ireland, which is an ally of the conservatives, however, not created with them in a coalition after the elections of 2017. It was the DUP and its 10 members before Tuesday provided a working majority by the minority government of conservatives, reports TASS.

Lee became the seventh MP who left the party after the last election to the House of Commons. He defiantly announced his decision, reseeding on a bench occupied by members of the opposition liberal democratic party, just before Johnson’s speech before members of the house. This happened on the eve of the upcoming later on Tuesday, the parliamentary debate on the prevention of a British exit from the EU without an agreement on the terms Brexit. As described by the British political observers, Johnson can start the procedure of declaring early elections if the opposition wins, having achieved the Brexit or delay imposing a ban on the Brexit without a deal.

UK were to leave the EU 29 March 2019, that is two years after submitting a written notification of withdrawal from the community. However, the deputies of the house of Commons of the British Parliament three times rejected the draft agreement on the terms Brexit made between Brussels and the government of the former British Prime Minister Theresa may. In the end, the EU agreed to postpone the Brexit first in April-may, then on October 31, and may was forced to resign after failing to bring the situation out of the impasse.

After she left the seat of the British Prime Minister went to Boris Johnson, who promised to carry out Brexit without a deal agreed to with Brussels time, until 31 October, if Brussels does not agree with London and will not be excluded from her “safety” regulations on “backstop” mode (stay North of Ireland in the customs Union of the EU and the European single market after the onset of the transition period Brexit).

At the same time, he noted that the conclusion of the deal with Brussels is a priority, and Britain would prefer withdrawal from the EU with the transaction, but ready to hold the output without it. In Brussels, in turn, have repeatedly stated that they do not intend to reopen discussion of the main part of the transaction.

“Safety plan” or “backstop” aimed to preserve the transparency of the border between the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland if the EU and the UK will not be able to reach an agreement on trade. The plan has drawn criticism from many British politicians, who believe that it puts the UK dependent on the EU. Johnson said that this point of agreement is anti-democratic in nature, as the people of Northern Ireland will not be able to influence EU legislation that will apply to them.