The Russian American: what William Brumfield received the Order of Friendship from Putin
On October 28 President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on awarding state awards of the Russian Federation for merits in strengthening of friendship and cooperation between peoples, fruitful activity on rapprochement and mutual enrichment of cultures of Nations and nationalities of the order of Friendship was awarded to William Craft Brumfield, Professor of Slavic and Germanic studies, Tulane University (USA).
According to Wikipedia, William Craft Brumfield grew up in the Southern United States. Reading Russian novels, he became interested in Russia. “After receiving a bachelor’s degree in Tulainkom University in 1966 and a master’s degree at the University of California at Berkeley in 1968 Brumfield was in the Soviet Union — it happened in 1970,” says the website cultinfo.ru. Shortly before the trip he bought his first film camera, and brought from the Soviet Union, the footage became a kind of sensation at the University, where he studied.
I photograph architectural monuments – his vocation, he received the degree of doctor of Slavic Philology (philologist, studying Russian language and literature), started to study Russian architecture. In 1983 he published his first book of Broomfield, illustrated with his photographs: “Gold in azure: one thousand years of Russian architecture.”
In 1986, Brumfield organized the first exhibition of photographs from the collection of the Russian inventor, publisher, and photographer S. M. Prokudin-Gorskii at the Library of Congress. After that, there were hundreds of trips to the most remote corners of Russia, thousands of pictures, dozens of articles, publications and books, including the historical cities of the Vologda region is Veliky Ustyug, Kirillov, Ferapontovo, Ustyuzhna, Totma, Belozersk, Cherepovets, and Vologda, to which William special feelings. Over the course of his work William Brumfield in total lived in the USSR and Russia for more than 15 years — only in Vologda, he was more than 50 times.
Broomfield has donated his collection of approximately 1100 photographs of monuments of the Russian North, made in the period 1999-2003, the Library of Congress; later part of his archives were digitized. Currently work on digitizing the images continues. The main part of his works is kept in the Department of collections of images of the National gallery of art in Washington, DC. The Brumfield collection consists of 12 500 black-and-white photos 8×10, 40 000 negatives and more than 89 000 digital files, most of which are colored (about 149 000).
In 2000, the Broomfield was awarded the Guggenheim Fellowship in the Humanities (history of Russia). Is a foreign member of the Russian Academy of architecture and building Sciences since 2002, and honorary member of the Russian Academy of arts since 2006. In 2011, the Federal Agency for press and mass communications at the 7th all-Russian contest of regional and literature of regional studies “the Small native land” Brumfield was awarded a special diploma “for long-term research and cultural-educational activity on preservation and popularization of the world cultural heritage of the Russian regions”.
In 2014 Brumfield became a laureate of the Prize named after academician D. S. Likhachev, “for outstanding contributions to the preservation of historical and cultural heritage of Russia”.
“Remember how we went with William in forty-degree frost through the city-in the Great Ustyug — quoted friend of Professor Brumfield website vologdaregion.ru. I will never forget his shoes from very fine leather. As he ran through the snow to catch a good shot. Forty-degree frost, the road is icy, drive up to tot’ma, the bottom one can see wooden houses and smoke — stoked furnace. Smoke is a cloud, had a very beautiful frame. And I shout, “William, take off your clothes quickly! He ran out of the car and climbed in their shoes right into the snow to catch this movie”.
About my photography Professor responds anxious, with each photo linked to a certain story. The name of all the churches of the Vologda region knows. According to him, the glimpse into the past.
“I am in a sense a unique person – what I do, no one does, – says Broomfield. – I have created my own path and do not get tired to promote their work. Not all of it is a good choice. Engage in Russian culture in America is not promising. But I found my asylum find allies who help me in their area a world-renowned expert. And still my job inspires me. I call it God’s Providence.”
