The Russian boxer has died in the US from injuries after fight
Russian boxer Maxim Dadashev had died in the US on 29-m to year of life after the fight with the Puerto Rican Subrealm Matthias. The battle took place on 20 July in Oxon hill, USA.
This is reported by Russian media.
“Maxim died. Her heart failed,” said TASS representatives of the team of the athlete.
In the Boxing Federation said that they are ready to take on the costs of transportation of the body Dadasheva in Russia and his funeral, and for life to pay his family money.
The Russians held in the U.S. qualifying bout for the IBF in the light Welterweight division. The fight was stopped after the 11th round at the request of the coach Dadasheva.
Interfax reported that on the way from the ring to the locker room Dadasheva became ill, the athlete was urgently taken to the hospital with swelling of the brain. He had a craniotomy, the doctors found it difficult to make long-term forecast.
Dadashov – medal winner of Championships of Russia, participated in the European games in 2015, the master of sports of Russia international class. After the European games, he decided to go into professional Boxing.
Injury deaths happen in Boxing is not the first time, said the Russian service Bi-bi-si. So, in 2011, the native of the Kemerovo Roman Simakov was found in the ring in Yekaterinburg since residing in the USA, Sergey Kovalev. In the 6th round for the first time Simakov was knocked down and a few minutes later he was carried from the ring on a stretcher and was taken to the hospital. There the athlete has performed the brain surgery, but three days later he died.
In 2008, the Korean Choi E He died after he won the battle, he was 35 years old. He stepped into the ring with Amala Heri from Indonesia to fight in the Flyweight category to 50.2 kg. In the 12th round he got hit hard but was able to get out of the knockdown. Immediately after the announcement of the winner Choi E He lost consciousness and died a week later from a brain hemorrhage.
In 2005, a former world champion at lightweight 35‑year-old American boxer Leavander Johnson died after the fight against Mexican boxer Jesus Chavez. In the early 11th round, the referee decided to stop the fight, in which Johnson missed a lot of blows. In the locker room American lost consciousness and was taken to hospital where he underwent surgery to remove a subdural hematoma on the brain. He died five days later from injuries sustained in a duel.