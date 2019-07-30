The Russian boxer-inadequate dropped out of a plane: what happened
The world champion under version WBO light heavyweight Russian Sergey Kovalev (33 wins, 28 of them by knockout, 3 losses, 1 draw) caught in a scandalous situation in the United States. According to the site The Athletic, being on Board the aircraft, which was being prepared for flight on the route Forl Lauderdale- Los Angeles, the athlete began to molest the girl sitting next. The Russians had behaved inappropriately — according to the passenger, he grabbed her hands, tried to kiss and threw her money.
In the end, after the complaint the staff of the airline was forced to shoot a violent boxer with flight. The sources did not report whether the athlete is in a state of alcoholic intoxication or under the influence of any narcotic substances, without calling the police and the subsequent investigation of the incident.
Note that this is not the first scandal involving Russian athletes in the current year. In late January, Kovalev has filed in court a 40-year-old American model and actress Jamie of Fronts, who claimed that the athlete actively sought her attention, and when he refused, chased and beaten, causing serious injuries — the girl was diagnosed with a broken nose, a concussion and displacement of cervical disc. The victim had intended to seek justice through the courts and sued for $ 8 million.
We will remind, on February 2, Kovalev won a unanimous decision of the Colombian Eleider Alvarez and won the WBO championship belt. In his next bout, which will take place on August 24 in Chelyabinsk, the Russian will defend his title in a battle with Briton Anthony Yard (18 wins, 17 of them by knockout).
.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter