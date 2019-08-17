The Russian businessman has sold the NBA for a record amount in the history of sports
Mikhail Prokhorov
Russian businessman and politician, founder of the opposition party “Civic platform” Mikhail Prokhorov has sold its controlling stake (51%) of NBA club “Brooklyn nets” of the Chinese entrepreneur Joseph Cao, stated on the official website of the nets.
The deal is valued at 1.35 billion dollars.
Recall that in 2018, the co-founder and Vice President of Alibaba Group Cao bought a 49% stake in the nets for $ 1 billion.
In total, the club has treated Cao 2.35 Mard USD what became the record transaction in the history of the sports industry. The previous record belonged to David Tepper, who bought the NFL team the Carolina and Tilman Fertitta bought the NBA club “Hoston rockets”.
Note that Prokhorov acquired in 2009 80% stake in the nets for 223 million dollars.
It is when it is a basketball club from new Jersey moved to Brooklyn.