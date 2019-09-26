The Russian delegation was embarrassing at the UN General Assembly
It became known that at the international Assembly, which will be held in the United States, the American side has not issued a visa 10-m Russian diplomats.
Today, September 24 in the United States, in the city of new York, will pass session of the UN General Assembly. This conference was supposed to take part 193 States, however, Russian diplomats have been unable appear at the event.
Information about non-issuance of visas for diplomats shared with the journalists Konstantin Kosachev, head of the Committee of the Federal Council of Russia on international Affairs. According to him, the American side has been outrageous, and violated obligations to the international community. It is worth noting that the Kosachev, the U.S. imposed sanctions in April 2018. In connection with the current situation, Russia will not be able to attend the General Assembly.
Maria Zakharova
This problem is also connected controversial foreign Minister of the Russian Federation Maria Zakharova. The official claims that the Russians are unable to issue visas solely because of the negligence of the Americans. Zakharova denied review of the United States, which reports that Russia has not filed documents on time and because of this was removed.
Note that in the UN General Assembly plan to address many of the problems of the world of nature. One of the first topics to be raised about global warming, armed conflicts in the middle East, economic uncertainty etc.