The Russian dictatorship has given the go-ahead for the murder of children of opposition?
August 9, 2019 marks 20 years since Boris Yeltsin launched the mechanism of the dictatorship in Russia. On this day in 1999 the first President of Russia appointed Vladimir Putin acting Prime Minister and announced his successor. We have a new generation that knows no other leader of Russia (Medvedev is a puppet doesn’t count). Paradoxically, among young people — the largest support among the Russian opposition.
On 10 August, the opposition planned mass protests. But not against an established dictatorship, but only with the requirement to allow the opposition to elections. Whether the opposition support “of the masses”? After all, two thirds of Russians support the brutal crackdown of rallies in Moscow. Many believe that the protests threaten Putin, the political regime, lead to chaos and confusion. Meanwhile, law enforcement officers anonymously threatening to kill the children of opposition.
— The government and the security forces have not see any possible ways to counter the protests, except the power. In their opinion, Russia now faces a choice: Maidan in Kiev script or Tiananmen on the Chinese. Chose, apparently, Tiananmen, deciding to “soak in the toilet” to the end, — said Russian political analyst Andrei Okara. — Apparently, the protesters are absolutely not ready to be martyrs or “soak in the toilet”. We see the radical mood of protesters. But while serious distrust of the Federal government and Putin personally, the protesters were not expressed.
According to Okara, burning tires and beating police in Russia is unrealizable scenario. But that could change if the security forces begin to embody the anonymous statement of the initiative group of law enforcement officers to kill the children of the organizers of the protests. Even if it will not happen by order of the authorities, and the private initiative of the employees, “authorities”:
— Children — the most important thing in the life of any person, for children are any of us ready for anything! Aggression against children removes any limiting constraints. Therefore, in the case of “printing” such a scenario, the consequences can be unpredictable and awful — even afraid to think about it.
