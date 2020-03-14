The Russian Embassy in the US issued recommendations for Russians in connection with the coronavirus
The Russian Embassy has advised Russian citizens living in the U.S. or arrived in the country, to follow the recommendations about the coronavirus and to apply on-line if you need help. This is stated in the statement of the Embassy in Facebook, according to the Rambler.
New virus found in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December 2019. In 2020, the virus has spread to all continents except Antarctica. On 11 March, the President of the United States Donald trump has imposed a ban on the entry of the EU. It will take effect on Friday, March 13, and will last at least 30 days and will affect people visiting the Schengen area for the last 14 days.
The Russian Embassy reminded that “the cases of infection observed in more than 40 regions of the United States, the number of cases exceeded 1.2 thousand people, there are lethal outcomes”.
“Urge the Russian citizens residing or temporarily staying on the territory of the United States, to adhere strictly to the recommendations of Rospotrebnadzora and control the spread of diseases, Ministry of health of the USA”, — stated in the message.
The mission also published the phone numbers in Washington, new York and Houston, according to which the Russians are available round-the-clock emergency consular assistance.
- Washington +1-202-365-21-24
- New York +1-917-612-78-42
- Houston +1-713-213-84-84
Tips of the CPS for the prevention of coronavirus infection
RULE 1. WASH YOUR HANDS OFTEN WITH SOAP AND WATER
Clean and disinfect surfaces using household cleaning products.
Hand hygiene is an important measure for preventing the spread of influenza and coronavirus infection. Wash with soap and water removes the virus. If it is not possible to wash hands with soap and water, use alcohol-containing disinfectant or wipes.
Cleaning and regular disinfection of surfaces (tables, doorknobs, chairs, gadgets, etc.) removes viruses.
RULE 2. KEEP A DISTANCE AND ETIQUETTE
The virus is transmitted from infected person to a healthy airborne droplets (sneezing, coughing), so it is necessary to observe a distance of at least 1 metre away from patients.
Avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth. Influenza virus and coronavirus propagated on these paths.
Wear a mask or use other available remedies to reduce the risk of disease.
Coughing, sneezing should cover mouth and nose with disposable wipes, which after use must be discarded.
Avoiding unnecessary travel and visits to crowded places, you can reduce the risk of disease.
RULE 3. LEAD A HEALTHY LIFESTYLE
A healthy lifestyle increases the body’s resistance to infection. Follow a healthy routine including good sleep, consumption of foods rich in proteins, vitamins and minerals, physical activity.
RULE 4. PROTECT YOUR RESPIRATORY SYSTEM WITH THE HELP OF MEDICAL MASKS
Among other means of preventing occupies a special place wearing masks, thanks to limiting the spread of the virus.
Medical masks for respiratory protection use:
— when visiting places of a mass congestion of people, travelling on public transport during the growth of acute respiratory viral infections;
— when caring for patients with acute respiratory viral infections;
— when communicating with persons with symptoms of acute respiratory viral infection;
— at risk of infection with other infections transmitted by airborne droplets.
HOW TO WEAR A MASK?
Masks can have a different design. They can be disposable or can be used repeatedly. There are masks that are 2, 4, 6 hours. The cost of these masks is different, due to the different impregnation. But not all the time be one and the same mask, thus you can infect twice themselves. Which side inside wear a medical mask — not fundamentally.
To protect yourself from contamination is extremely important to wear:
— the mask should be carefully secured, tightly closed mouth and nose, leaving no gaps;
— try not to touch the surfaces of the mask during removal, if you just touched it, wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water or an alcohol remedy;
— wet or damp mask should be replaced on new, dry.
— do not use a second disposable mask;
— used disposable mask should be immediately discard.
When caring for patients, after contact with a sick person, the mask must be immediately removed. After removal of the mask must immediately and thoroughly wash hands.
The mask is appropriate if you are in a place of a mass congestion of people, in public transport, as well as in the care of patients, but it is impractical outdoors.
While staying on the street is useful to breathe fresh air and wearing a mask is not necessary.
However, doctors remind that this single measure does not provide full protection from disease. In addition to wearing masks is necessary to comply with other preventive measures.
RULE 5. WHAT TO DO IN CASE OF INFLUENZA, CORONAVIRUS INFECTION?
Stay home and to seek medical attention immediately.
Follow the doctor’s instructions, rest and drink plenty of fluids.
WHAT ARE THE SYMPTOMS OF INFLUENZA/CORONAVIRUS INFECTION
High body temperature, chills, headache, weakness, nasal congestion, cough, shortness of breath, muscle pain, conjunctivitis. In some cases may be symptoms of gastrointestinal disorders: nausea, vomiting, diarrhea.
WHAT ARE THE COMPLICATIONS
Among the leading complications of viral pneumonia. The deterioration in viral pneumonia is rapid, and in many patients within 24 hours of developing respiratory failure, requiring immediate respiratory support with mechanical ventilation. Fast treatment helps to alleviate the severity of the disease.
WHAT TO DO IF THE FAMILY SOMEONE IS SICK WITH INFLUENZA/CORONAVIRUS INFECTION?
Call a physician.
Highlight the patient a separate room in the house. If this is not possible, observe a distance of at least 1 meter from the patient.
Limit to a minimum the contact between the patient and loved ones, especially children, elderly people and persons suffering from chronic diseases.
Ventilate the room frequently.
Keep it pure, as often as you can wash and disinfect the surface of the detergents.
Wash your hands often with soap and water.
Caring for a sick, cover your mouth and nose with a mask or other protective means (handkerchief, scarf, etc.).A carer should only one member of the family.
