The Russian foreign Ministry has warned tourists about the emergency situation in Venice, but the Russians are the strongest in decades floods are not scared (VIDEO) (PHOTOS)

The Ministry of foreign Affairs warned Russian citizens about the emergency situation in Venice in connection with the flood. “Italy – Venice declared a state of emergency in connection with flooding, strong gusty winds, heavy rainfall, damaging infrastructure”, – stated in the message of Department of the situational crisis center (DSCC), the Russian foreign Ministry on Twitter.

According to tour operators, Russian tourists are informed and are safe. Cancellations of tours at the time of the evening of November 13 was not. They note that “high water” – not uncommon for this time of year in Venice. However, from the programme of visits is excluded excursion in a partially submerged Cathedral of San Marco, and riding gondolas.

“But that tourists were still able to see Venice, we add to tour an optional tour of the town of Padua in the first half of the day (highest water), and when in the second half of the day the water recedes a little, tourists are brought to Venice,” – said the representative of tour operator PAC Group Julia Berdnikova, quoted by RNS.

It clarifies the portal, Artguide, the most serious of the last 50 years flooding in Venice led to the closure of most museums in the city. Is currently flooded 85% of the territory of Venice, including the crypt of the Cathedral of San Marco: water overcame the obstacles and broke into the room through the window. The Basilica itself is flooded for the fourth time in the last 20 years. Monsignor Francesco Basilica Morala said that due to rising water the building suffered “structural damage”. According to him, irreparable harm may be done to the lower part of the mosaics.

The museums of the city while seriously injured, with the exception of the Museum of CA’ Pesaro, where the international gallery of modern art. Water intrusion caused a short circuit and a fire which was soon extinguished. Most of the museums announced a possible opening to the public on November 15-16. Closed while exhibitions of the Venice Biennale in the Arsenale and the Giardini, the Biennale’s leadership has not yet reported, whether the planned extension (58th Venice Biennale must close 24 November). Remain closed many schools and some public institutions.

As announced been in Venice the Prime Minister of Italy, Giuseppe Conte, during the day there will be a meeting of the Council, which will be announced a state of emergency due to natural disasters. “We will adopt a decree on allocation of funds for compensation to citizens of losses. For individuals there are 5 thousand euros, for companies and shops is 20 thousand euros. In the future we plan to consider other cases and to assess the damages for future compensation,” announced the Prime Minister, quoted by TASS.

The authorities of the city and region talking about the damage from “high water” in the hundreds of millions, some media give the amount to 1 billion euros. Solidarity with the residents of Venice expressed in other areas, the heads of which offered assistance in the aftermath of the floods. As reported by the information service of the Department of civil protection of Italy, in Venice it is expected a new rush of sea-level rise up to 125 cm – which again will lead to partial flooding of the city.