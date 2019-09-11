The Russian government 10 years worked as a CIA agent: all the details of the spy scandal between…
In Moscow and Washington broke out spy scandal. American and Russian media delve into the history of the former official Oleg Smolenkova, who held a fairly high position and, perhaps, for several years was “the most valuable informant of U.S. intelligence”. Monday, September 9, CNN reported that two years ago, the CIA had a secret operation to export from Russia, his agent, as he was under threat of failure. And to blame the US President Donald trump!
CNN, without mentioning the name of the agent, reported that in may 2017, the us President met at the White house with Minister of foreign Affairs of Russia Sergey Lavrov and Russian Ambassador to the U.S. Sergei Kislyak. The decision on carrying out of special operation by the CIA, according to the TV company, was taken after a meeting of Donald trump with the foreign Minister of Russia Sergey Lavrov and Ambassador to the USA Sergei Kislyak in the White house in may 2017, during which they discussed issues related to Syria.
Trump, all of a sudden, stated that it owns the secret information in Moscow, knew very narrow circle of people. thus the President has compromised a trusted and valuable agent. Then in Langley and developed the evacuation of this person.
The story appeared on CNN this morning. In the evening this information, citing its own sources confirmed to the newspaper the New York Times. The publication reported that its reporters for several months were conducting their own investigation. They unearthed that the agent was working for US intelligence agencies for at least 10 years. He has twice been asked to leave Russia, but he refused. And Central to its evacuation does not apply.
However, on 10 September, CNN repeated a version of what U.S. President pushed the CIA to conduct operations. However, this time the TV station pointed out that trump actually gave the agent at the beginning of July 2017, when he met with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the summit of “Big twenty” in Hamburg. Their conversation took place behind closed doors. After her trump personally took the translator all the records and they are forbidden to disclose any details of the negotiations. Then the Democrats accused the President that he made a secret deal with Putin. But CNN now points to another reason trump didn’t want to be accused of divulging state secrets.
The wave of publications on this topic have forced the White house to respond. First United States Secretary of state Mike Pompeo, and then the leadership of the CIA, said that the media gave false data. The head of the US State Department claims that trump knows how to treat classified information, which he receives every day.
American media for more than a day did not mention the name of the agent. But Russian media very quickly found out talking about. A defector, a mole, a spy was Oleg Borisovich Smolenkov. He was born in 1969 in Ivanovo. The diplomatic service had received more than 20 years ago. Worked in the office of the Ministry of foreign Affairs. In the mid-2000s was the second Secretary of the Russian Embassy in Washington. It was there that he developed a relationship of trust with Yury Ushakov, who then held the post of Russian Ambassador to the United States.
Since Smolenkov followed Ushakov. In 2008, they both left the capital of the United States. Ushakov was appointed Deputy chief of staff of the Russian government, Smolenkov immediately got a job in the government. First, he held the position of chief Advisor, and then a referent of the government of the Russian Federation.
After the return of Vladimir Putin to the presidency Ushakov became his assistant on foreign policy. Smolenkov got a job in the Management of foreign policy of the presidential administration of Russia.
House in Moscow, where he lived Oleg Malenkov
In 2010, the decree of Dmitry Medvedev Smolenkova was awarded the rank of actual state counselor of the 3rd class. This corresponds to the military rank of major-General. The wife of the official Antonina Smolenkova also went to work in the government and for a time worked in the office of the President.
It is argued that Smolenkov on duty had access to top secret documents relating to the work of the Russian military-industrial complex. And this information is regularly passed to Washington.
The apartment where the family lived Smolenkova
In early September of 2017 the number of Russian online publications reported that Montenegro has gone high-ranking Moscow official, along with his entire family. It was Oleg and Antonina Smolenkova and their three children. They are in mid-July, flew from Moscow to Tivat supposedly on vacation. And never came back. Lost wife and from social networks. Latest activity on their accounts was recorded on 21 July 2017.
The investigative Committee of Russia opened a criminal case under article “Murder”. The investigation is technically still ongoing. It is now known that Smolenkova alive and well. In open sources was able to find information about that on 5 June 2018 Oleg and Antonina Smolenkova acquired over 925 thousand dollars, three-storey house with six bedrooms, three fireplaces and six bathrooms in the town of Stafford, Virginia. It is a quiet place about an hour’s drive from Washington.
House Smolenkova in USA
Close to other notable sites — the headquarters of us intelligence, database housing, U.S. marine corps “Quantico”, in which the centers of training of military specialists, FBI Academy, training base of the staff of Management on fight against drugs. All these structures are willing to hire foreign specialists with experience.
On the evening of 9 September to the mansion Malenkovich a van pulled up with the logo television network NBC. No sooner had the journalists to get out of it immediately appeared as two big black SUV. People in dark suits had friends of the family the master of the house. They strongly advised the crew to leave immediately “private territory”.
On the morning of 10 September near the house of journalists lined up a half dozen TV channels. But it was too late — Smolenkova around midnight, left his home and disappeared in an unknown direction. “Friends of the family” also did not appear.
To the next arrival of journalists, the house was empty
Neighbor Greg Tully was terse. He told reporters that Smolenkova arrived in town a little over a year ago. People are educated. Where disappeared, Tully has no idea.
All of this information, according to U.S. experts on the activities of the intelligence services, confirmed the assumption that Oleg Malenkov really worked a long time on the CIA. However, the blame Donald trump that he had uncovered a valuable agent, the grounds is not enough. Usually moles do not work more than three years. Smolenkov lasted about 10 years. That’s a lot. Certainly in Moscow it is already suspected. The “evacuation” of the agent cannot be hasty. If it was an emergency flight, Smolenkov would have left Russia alone. And members of his family tried to smuggle later.
There is another important fact — Smolenkova lived in the United States under their real names. Bought a house also in her name. Apparently, security wasn’t even mentioned. But they certainly offered the witness protection program. And only the current scandal in the media, it seems, had forced the family of a defector to change documents and place of residence.
It is not excluded that Smolenkov scared. For nearly 30 years, US intelligence agencies and Russia adhered to the unspoken agreement not to conduct “active measures” against defectors, when they were on foreign soil. We are talking about the physical elimination agents. However, the history of the poisoning Sergei Skripal and his daughter Julia revealed that Russia had violated this secret agreement.
