The Russian government has lifted a ban on the export of personal protective equipment
May 4, 2020
Sunday, may 3, the Russian government abolished a decree that banned the export of certain personal protective equipment, among which there are medical masks. It was introduced because of the epidemic of the coronavirus.
This is stated on the official portal of legal information.
“To recognize become invalid: the governmental order of the Russian Federation of March 2, 2020 № 223 “On introduction of temporary ban on the export of certain products from the Russian Federation”, — stated in the message.
In addition to medical masks, in personal protective equipment also includes disposable overalls for chemical protection, reusable anti-plague suits, surgical gloves, cotton wool, bandages, Shoe covers, respiratory equipment.