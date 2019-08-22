The Russian heavyweight has agreed to step in the ring against Cirrus (video)
Before the debut fight former undisputed world champion in the first heavyweight Ukrainian Alexander Usik (16 wins, 12 KOs) in the heavyweight division less than two months, and the rival of our compatriot is still not officially confirmed.
Waiting for a waiver of the match Carlos Takami after the Cameroonian fighter signed a new contract with the American promoter, representatives of Ukrainians continued searching and seem to have succeeded. According to the website Boxing Scene, their prior consent to the fight gave the Russian heavyweight Andrey Fedosov (31 wins, 25 of them by knockout, 3 losses), which had previously refused to meet with a Mustache, wanting to conduct an interim fight, but now changed his mind.
However, official confirmation from representatives of both fighters signing the contract have not yet been.
Meanwhile, our athlete holds its training camp in the United States, alternating sessions in the gym and sparring with exercises in other sports. In particular, here, Alexander showed off his skills at throwing a basketball into the ring.
Recall that the Mustache makes its debut in the heavyweight division on October 12 in Chicago Wintrust Arena.
