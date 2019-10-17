The Russian military is in Syria’s former position of Americans: reaction trump
Wednesday, October 16, U.S. President Donald trump made some loud statements about the Turkish military operation “the Source of peace” in Syria. The U.S. leader unexpectedly called Kurdistan workers ‘ party (PKK) as a greater threat than the “Islamic state”. During a joint press conference with Italian President Sergio Mattarella in the White house, trump said: “the PKK, which is part of the Kurdish movement, as you know, probably worse against terror and in many ways is a big terrorist threat than ISIS”.
Further, the US President stressed that even the militants of the “Islamic state” “respect the PKK”. Trump thinks this is because the Kurds “are even stricter than the terrorists of ISIS”.
Recall that the PKK is considered a terrorist organization in many countries of the world. In Turkey, banned. That is why Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan sharply criticized the United States for the support that Washington has provided the self-defense forces of the Kurds of the YPG in Iraq and Syria. in Germany. “The source of peace”, according to the Turkish leader, directed against the “Kurdish terrorists.”
Although the US condemned the Turkish offensive in Syria, to stop him did not. The only thing that was taken while Washington is imposing sanctions against Turkey. But Erdogan did not stop.
From the aggravation of the situation in Syria, caused by the Turkish operation, immediately benefited Russia. Moscow acted as an intermediary in negotiations between Kurds and Bashar al-Assad. In the result, the Syrian army moved towards the Turkish troops in the North of the country and occupied an important strategic city that just a few days ago was controlled by the Americans. Together with the Syrian military went to the Russians. They patrol now a new line of contact between the Assad army and the Turkish army to prevent armed clashes.
Erdogan objected to the fact that Syrian government troops backed by the Russian military began to sweep the border areas with Turkey. He stressed that the main thing for him — that in this area there is not one Kurd.
And trump is now trying to explain his unexpected decision on Syria, which was condemned by the U.S. Congress. As you can see, the President has already called terrorists are former allies of the Americans, the Kurds. But before the meeting with the Italian President made another interesting statement.
Trump noted that he has nothing against the fact that Russian troops take up positions in Syria, which a few weeks ago were Americans. “Syria might be getting help from Russia, and that’s fine. There’s just a lot of sand…” — said the American President.
“If Russia will provide aid to the Kurds, it will be good. The Kurds themselves know how to fight. With them nothing bad will happen,”assured trump those who sharply criticized him for his betrayal of loyal allies in the fight against ISIS.
Thursday, October 17, to Ankara arrive Vice-President Mike Pence and Secretary of state Mike Pompeo. They want to meet with Erdogan and try again to convince him to stop the operation in Syria. However, the Turkish leader has said that the offensive will continue.
Western media reported that Erdogan have already determined the position of the United States. Envoys of the White house, he will listen, but the decision will be made only after a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, to be held in the coming days. The Russian leader has invited the Turkish President to negotiate. It is expected that Putin will give Erdogan assurances that the Kurds will not create on the border with Turkey its semi-autonomy and that these areas will be fully under control of Assad. Ankara such a situation should satisfy.
