The Russian office of the UN were very embarrassed because of a post on Twitter about the threats of war
The Russian representative to the UN caught in a scandal, illustrating in his official Twitter information on environmental damage from military conflicts in the world screenshot from the popular computer game Fallout 3. This drew the attention of Ukrainian blogger Anton Hoja. Earlier, the UN has offered Ukraine to pay reparations to the victims of the war in the Donbass.
Hoja posted a screen message of the Russian mission, which refers to the use of toxic substances in Vietnam, “burning oil rigs” during the war in Kuwait, and the wars in Kosovo, Iraq, of Shera-Leone, Lebanon, Liberia and the Ukraine.
“All of these countries suffered serious environmental damage as a result of military actions”, — stated in the message, which has now been removed.
As reported by “FACTS”, the UN has demanded from Ukraine to shut down the site “Peacemaker”, but it refused.
