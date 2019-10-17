The Russian Orthodox Church broke off relations with the Greek Church because of the recognition of ptsu
After the Greek Orthodox Church recognized the Orthodox Church of Ukraine, head of the Synodal Department for Church and society and media of the Russian Orthodox Church (ROC) Vladimir Legoyda made a statement. It refers to break communion in prayer with the Russian Orthodox Church the Greek Orthodox Church. About it reports RBC-Ukraine.
On 17 October in Moscow was the extraordinary Synod of the Russian Orthodox Church. He collected the Patriarch, as a reaction to the recognition of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine by the Patriarchate of Constantinople first, and now the Greek Church.
“Stop prayerful and Eucharistic communion with the bishops of the Greek Church, who have entered or will enter into such communication with representatives of Ukrainian non-canonical schismatic communities“, — said the head of the Russian Orthodox Church.
ROC also authorised the Patriarch not to mention in the Liturgy the Primate of the Greek Church, if he starts the prayer communication with representatives of the PCU.
.
