The Russian singer was severely beaten at party (video)
Russian singer and former participant of “House-2” Margo Ovsyannikov severely beaten at the party, where she performed with her colleague and friend Jerry.
As informs StarHit, Margot sang, and then decided to dance during the performance, Jerry.
When “the singer sexually twisted mini”, attacked one of the visitors of the institution. The woman was drunk and jealous of Margot to the singer.
She beat Ovsyannikov on the head, knocked her down and began kicking her. The singer received a physical injury, she was taken to the hospital.
“We are not going to leave it just like that, — said the producer of the star Diana Bicharova. — Now set the identity of this woman and planned to sue under article 213 of the criminal code for hooliganism! So do not be. It’s kind of a mess. The artist is now working for some time will not”.
She also noted that this year Ovsyannikov already beaten. “This summer the singer beat up a Turkish businessman, with whom Margot at the time was having an affair”, the producer added.
Recall that earlier in Russia, the police staged a mass brawl at corporate for the ladies.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter