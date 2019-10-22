The Russian singer was severely beaten in a beauty salon (photo, video)
Russian singer and composer Valentina (Valentina Sidorova) was brutally beaten in Moscow the cosmetology clinic.
This was reported by the girl herself in his Instagram, adding the bloody photos and videos.
According to the singer, she rudely answered the question about the drug.
Beautician Olesya Sokolan began to expel a curious client, and when I saw that she takes on all smartphone, snatched the camera and began to beat Valentine.
“I sat up and reached for the phone, I was not able to pick it up, as the doctor began to apply a strong and sharp bumps me on the head and face, nose, eye, forehead. I started to have dizziness. Sokolan O. V. tried to break the phone on the floor. Then rushed administrators: one held me and the second tried to pull the “doctor Sokolan O. V.,” but she kept hitting me on the head, the nape of the neck”, — says Valentina.
The girl after visiting the beauty shop was hospitalized, she wrote a statement to the police and post on the social network.
