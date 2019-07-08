The Russian skater said about the use of dope, will play for Ukraine
July 8, 2019 | Sport | No Comments|
Anastasia Sabatova
13-year-old Russian figure skater Anastasiya Sabatova received permission of the figure skating Federation of Moscow to play for Ukraine. This is stated in the document published on the official website of the organization.
In the beginning of the year the young athlete was at the center of attention when in the course of communication with the fans in his “Instagram” noted that for successful performance need to be doping.
“How consistent? Drink a lot of doping and are stable. That’s all. Just need the right doping to drink. In the “Crystal” drink or not to drink? Of course, drink”, – quotes Anastasia championat.com.