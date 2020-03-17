The Russian stock market continues to fall with the world
The Russian stock market Monday afternoon continues to decline after global sites after resetting the key rate of the Federal reserve and output in China, the negative macroeconomic data. The RTS index updated at least since August 2016, falling to the area of 940 points, and the index of Mobimii is constrained by the weakening of the ruble.
By 13:30 Moscow time index Mosberg made 2243,13 points (-3,2%), RTS index — 942,93 points (-4,9%); prices of most of the major “chips” on the Moscow stock exchange decreased to 7.6%. The dollar rose to 74,92 rubles (2,33 rubles), Interfax reported.
The leaders of the pullback are shares of “Aeroflot” (-7% to 68.82 ruble — at least March 2016), “Norilsk Nickel” (-6,5%), “Gazprom oil” (-6%), Tatneft (-5,2% and -7,6% “preferred shares”), of “Russian grids” (-5,1%), Bashneft (-4,7% and -7,2% “preferred shares”), LUKOIL (-4,5%), VTB (-4,3%), Mechel (-4,1% and -7,1% “preferred shares”), RusHydro (-3,9%), Yandex (-3,9%), Raspadskaya (-3,8%), “Surgutneftegaz” (-3,7%), AFK “System” (-3,6%).
“Aeroflot” reported that on the background of the pandemic coronavirus cancels scheduled flights to several European destinations.
Grew papers “Rostelecom” (+1,9%), “inter RAO” (+0,5%), “preferred shares” “Surgutneftegaz” (+1,2%).
In “the second echelon” on the Moscow stock exchange the leaders of the pullback were shares of JSC “Yakutsk fuel and energy company” (-11,9%), PJSC “Globaltrak management” (-11%), JSC “Dagestan energy retail company” (it is 10.8%), “Children’s world” (-9,7%), PJSC “OR” (minus 9.3%), TGC-1 (to -8.8%).
Rose paper Mostotrest (+53.5%, up 182,85 ruble), PJSC “Rusgrain holding” (+16,4%), “Pharmacy chain 36,6” (+8,7%), “Transneft” (+1,7%), GDR Ros Agro (+1,3%), the shares of PJSC “pharmsynthez” (+1,3%), GDR of “Tapes” (+0,8%).
Shares of “Mostotrest” rose to 201,5 rubles (69,2%) — maximum since 2012, after news that the company intends to buy back securities from shareholders with a substantial premium to the market as a result of the reorganization.
As we learned earlier in March, the shareholders of Mostotrest, controlled by Arkady Rotenberg, at the extraordinary meeting on 18 may to consider the question of allocation of the company JSC “Roads and bridges”. The reorganization is part of a joint venture with the participation of EBV — GC “Natsproekta”. Do not agree with the reorganization will be offered to minority shareholders redemption 220,44 ruble apiece, the company said. Date of compiling the list of persons entitled to participate in the extraordinary General meeting of shareholders of Mostotrest, on 24 March.
The total trading volume in shares from the calculation of the index Masuri by 13:30 Moscow time has made 59,052 billion rubles (of them 16,642 billion roubles had on ordinary shares).