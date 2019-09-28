The Russian was arrested in Spain at the request of the U.S.
Russian citizen detained at the airport of the Spanish city of Valencia at the request of the United States. He was going on vacation with his wife and 7-year-old son. This was reported in the Russian Embassy in Madrid, writes RIA “Novosti”.
The incident occurred on September 20. The detainee was visited by a representative of the Consulate General of Russia in Barcelona.
“It is busy local lawyer. The Embassy is closely monitoring the situation”, — have informed in diplomatic representative office.
The citizen of Russia Alexander K. flew to Spain with his wife and son. He was detained at the request of the FBI. USA issued an international warrant for the arrest of this man, suspecting him of “participation in the million fraud he committed through the Internet using false documentation.”
The FBI contacted the Spanish police to arrange the arrest of Russian for international order. He is accused of involvement in Internet fraud in especially large size by using fake documents. About it writes “Interfax”.
“The citizen of Russia Alexander K. was planning a vacation trip to Spain with his wife and seven-year-old son, unaware that his days of freedom are numbered. As soon as he got off the plane, he was arrested by two national police officers who were waiting for the Russians at the airport of Valencia”, write the local media.
In the near future the citizen of the Russian Federation will be delivered to the national court of Spain.