The Russians attacked Lady Gaga, knowing that for her Bradley Cooper dumped Irina Shayk: comments…
The page of the singer Lady Gaga in Instagram, the “storm” comment from Russia. Replica Russian language began to appear EN masse after it became known about the novel stars with actor Bradley Cooper and divorce Cooper with Russian Irina Shayk.
A Russian-speaking audience Instagram is very painful perceived gap Cooper and Shake. The Russians came to the page of Lady Gaga to write caustic comments under the photo and staged a flash mob #of vernicifera.
It got to the point that in profile it is impossible to find shots without the barbs in the Russian language.
Recently, however, the outrage in the comments is starting to subside. In the latest replica Lady Gaga write poems about Moscow, asking for advice about hair highlighting and sharing recipes.
Instagram Lady Gaga, as an expression of the users became in the national chat and live private life. Leave here a message asking to call back, get acquainted, invite on a date.
Recall, while in social networks the raging passions, it became known that the gap between Cooper and Shake possibly in no way affiliated with Lady Gaga.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter