The Russians became even more ‘deploy’ at the entrance to Israel: too many ask for political asylum (PHOTOS)

The Russians are increasingly denied entry to Israel: during the first six months in country could not get three thousand people, reports RIA “Novosti”, citing an unnamed high-ranking source in the diplomatic circles. “The numbers are bad: 2017 – 1.4 thousand [bounce], 2018 – 4.3 thousand. This year already three thousand for the first half. It means that somewhere six thousand refused entry this year”, he suggested.

Israeli officials explain that the Russians are much more likely to use cunning scheme: they enter as tourists on visa-free regime, and then ask Israel for political asylum to at the time of the application to live and work in the country.

Russian diplomats propose to the Israeli authorities to reduce the terms of consideration of requests for asylum, as already done in relation to citizens of Ukraine and Georgia, and are waiting for more clear rules and procedures, refusing entry to the country. The parties also agree that at border passport control in international airports worked more Russian-speaking staff.

Source RIA “Novosti” at the same time spoke out against the “mirror measures” in relation to entering the Russian Federation Israelis on the example of Ukraine. According to the interior Ministry of Ukraine in the first half of Israel has denied entry to a 2.5 thousand Ukrainians, while Ukraine over the same period was not allowed, only 716 of the Israelis, and after July 24 no failure on the part of the Eastern European States did not exist.

The problem of crossing the border was discussed during the talks of President Vladimir Zelensky and the Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu. A month before, on 11 July, Minister of internal Affairs of Israel, Aryeh Deri and his Ukrainian counterpart Arsen Avakov signed in Kiev the agreement on the prevention of problems at the entrance of Ukrainian citizens to Israel and Israeli citizens in Ukraine.

In the office of the population register and the migration of Israel NEWSru.co.il reported that during the seven months of 2019 arrived in the country 189 838 tourists from Russia. 3560 of them were denied entry 584 Russians remained in Israel illegally. 2177 asked for asylum. 440 illegal immigrants from Russia, was detained and deported from Israel. 538 Russian found in Israel a partner in life and asked about the possibility to stay in the country on this basis.

According to the chief of Department of registration of population and migration at the airport named after Ben Gurion in tel Aviv, Amnon Shmueli, last year arrived in Israel 326 thousand Russian tourists. 4348 people were immediately deported, 2 thousands have remained in Israel illegally. 2772 Russians asked for political asylum. 539 people were detained and deported. 904 Russian citizens married to Israelis.