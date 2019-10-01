The Russians “cheated”: winnick explained his participation in the controversial video
Popular Ukrainian singer Oleg Vinnik caught in a scandal because of involvement in a propaganda movie #the Vsemmire, made a formal statement in which he explained his participation in the project. At the meeting with journalists he stressed that recorded a video exclusively for the flash mob dedicated to the International day of peace.
“This message I did in the international day of peace — consciously, confidently, thoughtfully, decisively, and responsibly. I don’t want people to be killed. I want to have peace, and I’m talking about. I am responsible for my words and actions, and each and every wish. It seems to me that in this world there is no adequate person who will say: “I don’t want the world.” If you have the opportunity to “shout” to the whole world, is to do” — said winnick.
He also said that he had not given his consent to use his video clip of “the WORLD 519” with the Russian artists, supporting an aggressive policy of the Kremlin towards Ukraine. Oleg claims that the video was used without his knowledge. The full video he saw on the day of publication.
“I agreed only when I said the flash mob will be conducted exclusively for artists from all over the world that are “beyond politics” and really want peace. If I knew the actual participants in advance, of course, would change its decision”, — said the singer and added that his team has appealed to the creators of the clip with the requirement to withdraw part of the video Winnick.
The singer also had to apologize for the statement concerning the “strange war” of the Crimea and its Russian capture. caused anger online. The singer lashed out. After all, the event was known Putin propaganda Catherine Vvedenskaya. She received the award of the defense Ministry over the conduct of military operations in Syria, where she personally “maintain the morale” of Russian mercenaries and war criminals.
Famous Ukrainian producer Alexander yagolnik believes that this action and the involvement of the winnik — the machinations of the FSB. In his opinion, the intelligence services “feel the audience”.
