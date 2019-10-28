The Russians from the camp for the families of ISIS militants asking for help from Putin: some of them were missing
About 50 Russians with children — more than 100 people went missing in Syria, getting out of the camp of ain Issa, known as the prison for the families of militants of the extremist group “Islamic state”. About it writes BBC.
Camp, which recently were under the control of Kurdish militia, were left without adequate security after Turkey launched a military operation on the border with Syria, and the Kurds had to leave their positions.
A few days after the camp was deserted, in the Internet appeared the video, which in an unknown room a few girls niqab give their names and say: “From Russia”. This video became a kind of appeal to the President of Russia Vladimir Putin. Relatives looking for these girls for a week.
This record circulated the RBC, the editors of which it was transferred to a member of the Council for human rights at the head of the Chechen Republic Kheda Saratova, writes the BBC.
Women contained in the two Syrian camps al Hol in the North-East of Syria and Ayn Issa, near the border with Turkey — are accused of supporting militants of the organization.
One of the women called Yulia from the Hook of St. Petersburg, on the record asks him to help her return home and said he did not want to go back to the IG.
Kheda Saratova in an interview said that the families of these women contacted her. According to her, women went to Syria, to live there with their husbands, who fought on the side of ISIS, but their men were subsequently killed.
Press Secretary of Ramzan Kadyrov, Alvi Karimov said that the Chechen authorities have already started addressing the issue of return to Russia from Syria, the wives of the militants who escaped from these camps.
“We have been discussing this issue,” confirmed the press Secretary promised to facilitate the return to Russia “every woman and every child whose status can be returned to Russia.”
He also added that some of them can be in conflict with the law, and innocent persons, but it is necessary to establish the relevant authorities.
“If you don’t leave in five minutes — ignite tent”
Qasim (hereinafter names are changed at the request of the family) lived with his wife Maida, and their two children in Dagestan. According to the memoirs Zumrud, the mother of Qasim, “nothing foretold troubles”: Qasim was “a secular guy”, studied, worked, played sports.
Then, in 2014, Zumrud lived in Sochi. One day the son called her and said that he was going to go to Moscow on earnings, but the mother idea absolutely not supported and forbade his son to leave. The conversation was over. A few days Maida admitted, her husband still left, however, not in Moscow, and “in Egypt” — ostensibly to study.
“I grabbed the yips, says the mother of Qasim in the conversation. The son a few days out of communication, said that will learn, then teach in Islamic institutions. What a nonsense! I was saying you are a secular guy, you have football, dance, any Islamic institutes?!”
But after a few months disappeared, and daughter-in-law Zumrud, taking the children with her. Soon, however, the mother of Qasim still learned that her children — the so-called “Islamic state”.
“All this time — in 2014 — they moved from one city to another, from one hotspot to another, but I was protected, said that everything is fine. Just recently the daughter said: “When my children were in Turkey, called Qasim and said: do not you to come here, here everything is not as we thought. But it was too late: our documents were taken,” recalls the words of Maida Zumrud.
Maida told his mother that at some point they managed to find a guide who agreed to withdraw women and children from the “Islamic state” safe route. But women still caught. So Maida with children was in the camp of ain Issa, where he spent a year and a half.
Further, according to the Zumrud, which at that time corresponded with’ida, the situation developed as follows: the Syrian Kurds guarding the camp, said that out of this territory, and all the inhabitants of the camp have to go with them, but many still refused. Maida and the other Russians called the mothers of Dagestan, asking what to do. Those advised to stay in camp and wait for the arrival of Turkish troops.
“The Kurds just walked away, throwing open all the gates of the camp. And after a while a few people came back and they said if you don’t leave in five minutes, we’ll torch your tent. And they really set fire to the camp, the girls only managed to pull the children and a few suitcases”, — retells the words of Maida Zumrud.
At the disposal of journalists there was a video shot by Maida. It shows black smoke rising into the sky over the tents. Female voice-over says: “Ayn Issa — our camp. Burned our camp the Kurds. Smoke our tents. The Kurds turn out of us and burned our tent. We are in the Syrian refugee camp”.
“Stick a stick in the sand and look North”
According to the Zumrud, the girls huddled together in several groups and went into the wilderness. Maida — and another 14 women and 27 children with her — after leaving camp we decided to move towards the Turkish border. But where it was unclear. Around only sand and no guide.
“The kids called me terrified. We then opened the map, looking for where they are and how to reach Turkey. It was found necessary to go North. But how to find North in the desert? I frantically searched for tips to navigate the Internet,” said Aliya — in-law of another girl who came out of the camp along with Maida.
“I told them to stick a stick in the sand in the afternoon, to see where the shadow falls, and go there. The Internet is written, that the other side must be the North. It’s crazy. But the only way I could help them,” — a trembling voice said alia.
According to Zumrud and aliyah, girls were walking in the desert on foot with young hungry children to sunset without food and water. Then we slept on the sand. “Women have made their bodies a circle, inside the circle put the children and warmed their bodies. The next morning saw the Turkish flag in the distance, went to him,” says Zumrud.
Then girls and children picked up by armed men from a Pro-Turkish groups.
“Girls called us and they were happy. Said that for the first time in two years, took a shower, saw electricity and hot water. Fed the children and finally themselves have eaten their fill,” says Aliya. But happy women for long.
“In two days came for them some military. The last time my daughter called and said that they are passing the tell El-Abyad (a town on the border of Syria and Turkey). It was 17 October. Since then, they’ve gone” — barely utters Zumrud. To continue the story she can’t cry.
No accurate data
Sunday, October 13, it was reported about the escape of hundreds of families of militants “Islamic state” from the camp of ain Issa. Syrian Kurds, before guarding the camp, and before warned that will not be able to properly guard the camps and prisons in the North of the country.
How many people went from the camp — count is still impossible. Initially, the monitoring group said about 100, the Kurdish authorities — about 800 relatives of the members of ISIS, but Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and is called the reports about the escape of prisoners misinformation.
But the Kurdish administration insisted that the camp is not guarded.
Soon the Syrian non-governmental organizations Enab Baladi was able to communicate with the French, which was also held in the camp. She confirmed the story told the Russians: the Kurds themselves have released prisoners from the camp when I left Ayn Issa, after hearing about the attack in Turkey.
The now deserted camp of ain Issa a couple of weeks ago was known all over the world: it contained the families of militants of the “Islamic state”.
In may 2019 the camp was almost 13 thousand people, they lived in tents in an average of five to six people. Available sources of information from the outside was a little bit of news was learned by word of mouth. The majority of camp residents were interested in two questions: how to find a job and how to return home.
New camp and talks
Representatives of the interior Ministry of Turkey stated that last week they had detained 236 people escaped from the camps of former accomplices of the ISIS. Previously, these camps were under the control of Kurdish forces.
The fate of some families have been traced to Turkish journalists. According to them, all the detainees of Turkish descent were moved to detention centers in Turkey. Subsequently, these people will be judged, and their children while accommodated in special shelters.
As reported in the Ministry of internal Affairs of Turkey, foreign citizens, among whom there are Russian citizens, were taken to camps in the Northern Syrian province of Aleppo. This area is now under the control of loyal forces, Ankara.
According to the interior Ministry of Turkey, primarily non-Turkish origin of the detainees sent to the detention centres in the cities of Afrin, Jerablus and al-Bab.
According to sources close to the Ministry, representatives of the Pro-Turkish forces in the near future will notify the representatives of those countries whose citizens were detained over the past week in Northern Syria to start negotiations on their fate.