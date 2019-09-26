The Russians have banned Smoking on balconies
The Russian government approved changes to the fire prevention rules which prohibit the use of open flames on balconies of apartments, hotels and hostels. This is reported by Russian media.
A decree signed by Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev published on 25 September, and the new rules of fire safety regime will come into force from 1 October.
One of the amendments provides for the introduction of a ban on the use of “open flames on balconies and loggias apartments, Dorm rooms and hotel rooms.” In the new rules there is no definition of the concept of “open fire”, using it may be the lighting of matches or lighters. Thus, smoke or barbecue on the balcony or loggia, not violating the prohibition becomes impossible.
It is noted that the ban on Smoking in flammable and explosive places does not apply to special places for Smoking.
The rules also set new requirements for the fire security medical facilities and movie theaters. So, the theaters were ordered before the session to inform the audience about actions in case of fire. As for hospitals, it is now a children’s ward and critically ill will be placed mainly on the first floor.
As he wrote, “the FACTS”, March 25, 2018 in the Russian Kemerovo there was a fire in shopping centre “Winter cherry”. According to the emergencies Ministry, during a fire killed 60 people, more than half of them children.
