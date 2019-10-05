The Russians potrollit terrorists from DNR, who climbs to power in their city
In the Russian city of Elista held a protest against the election of the head of the local administration, ex-functionary of the so-called Donetsk Republic Dmitry Trapeznikov.
During the protest the protesters spoke to him in Ukrainian.
This is reported by users in social networks.
Trapeznikov in 2014, he held various positions in the occupation administration of Donetsk. Since December 2014 he worked in the “administration” of the leader “DNR” Alexander Zakharchenko, and in April 2016 has passed in “the Council of Ministers DND”. After the murder of Zakharchenko in September 2018, even sitting a little while in the post of the leader of “DNR”. The security service of Ukraine published the results of listening of telephone conversations of the leaders of the terrorist organization “DNR”, which discusses the changes at the head of the group after the death of Alexander Zakharchenko.
At the end of September the deputies of the city Assembly of Elista in Kalmykia (Russia) elected the new Trapeznikov head of the administration.