The Russians pumped into 3 liters of petroleum jelly and almost died because of the necrosis of the tissues
23-year-old Russian Kirill Tereshina, known as “hands-Bazooka”, removed toxic substances, and dying tissue from both hands.
Details of the reports”Tape.ru”. The operation was conducted in a clinic in Moscow. According to doctors, the amputation was quite possible, but to take extreme measures to go was not necessary.
Tereshin became famous several years ago after participating in television, where he demonstrated bulk biceps inflated by injection (then it was that the muscles he injected synthol, but later it turned out that it was a cheap vaseline). The Russians have said several times that he plans to get rid of “hands-bazookas”.
For the first time about the impending operation the guy said at the beginning of 2019, then he complained of feeling unwell and a high temperature. Tried to help him TV presenter Elena Malysheva. In the broadcast of “Health” she scolded Tereshina for ignoring the doctor’s recommendations and stated that it would be to drive it on doctors.
In September it was reported that the doctors don’t do surgery to remove the inflamed muscles Tereshina. The then Manager of the Russian explained that this is a technically challenging procedure.
But in early November, Tereshina had surgery to remove hazardous substances from the hands. According to doctors, the young man acquired the pharmacy mineral oil, warmed it alone and worked hard in the arm muscles.
Writes Fox News, Tereshina was held the first of three surgeries to remove about 3 pounds (1.3 kg) dead muscle tissue. The doctors said Tereshina that without surgery he could die or remain without hands.
The surgery was carried surgeon Dmitry Melnikov, who calculated that Tereshin was injected into 3 liters of a substance similar to vaseline. About 75% of what the doctor called “scar tissue with fragments of the muscles”, was removed during the first of three operations.
The other day Cyril Tereshin has demonstrated his physical form after surgery. Video posted in his Instagram account. On the record in one hand Tereshin holding a plate with chunks of meat.
“Here it is, my wealth. Flown, sale!” he jokes with a smile on her face.
The Russians also demonstrated a decreased in the amount of the triceps.