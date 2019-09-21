The Russians three days he lived in the basement of the hospital after surgery: what happened
September 21, 2019 | News | No Comments|
The man tried to find his own way, since the cries no one spoke.
35-year-old Russian three days roamed the cellars of the hospital after surgery. The next day after the disappearance of the doctors discharged him for violation of the stationary regime.
It is reported by the Chronicle.info with reference to UNIAN.
Pavel Bogdanov was hospitalized with exacerbation of pancreatitis. Immediately after the operation, he disappeared. The Russians looked for volunteers and the police.
Found a missing patient handlers. According to the patient, he tried to find his own way because his cries, no one responded.
In the hospital not comment on the situation.