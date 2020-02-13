The Saga of the allocation of “Karpaty” land of the stadium “Ukraine” came to its end
Stadium “Ukraine”
Today at the session of the Lviv city Council made the decision on transfer of a long-term lease of FC “Karpaty” land of the stadium “Ukraine”, informs a portal “Outpost”.
According to the publication, the club will pay the city of 2.15 million per year. The rental agreement is for 8 years.
The main condition of the lease agreement is the transfer of corporate rights of “Karpaty” in the possession of the territorial community of the city and the creation of the popular club.
Earlier, the management of FC Karpaty announced plans for the reconstruction of stadium “Ukraine”, which in the updated form will be ready to take 15-17 thousand spectators.
Recall that the previous vote for the transfer of land of the stadium “Ukraine” in possession “of the Carpathians”, which was held on 23 January, Lviv city Council failed.