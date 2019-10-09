The Saga of the appointment of Shevchenko mentor of “Milan” was over before it began: the club announced the name of the new head coach
Stefano Pioli
AC Milan was headed by Stefano Pioli, the press service of the club.
The contract was signed for 2 years.
The ex-Fiorentina coach has succeeded Marco Giampaolo, who has worked with the team antirekordnaya for the club for 111 days.
We will remind, on a post of the head coach also claimed Andriy Shevchenko.
“Milan” after 7 rounds of Serie A ranks in the bottom half of the table, sitting on the 13th row.