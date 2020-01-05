The Saga of the relationship between fans malmö, Ibrahimovic has reached its climax: the fans threw a statue of a football player (photos)
Vandals knocked over a statue of striker “Milan” Zlatan Ibrahimovic in malmö, reports Swedish portal Aftonbladet.
According to the source, the attackers sawed off at the monument’s feet, after which the sculpture fell on its enclosing fence.
On the head, “the bronze Zlatan” wearing a black sweater with the word “Sweden”.
The local police assumes that the act of vandalism committed by the supporters of Malmo, who are hostile to the Swedes due to the fact that he became the owner of the shares of rivals teams – “Hammarby”.
This is not the first time the statue of Ibrahimovic is subjected to desecration.