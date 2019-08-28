The Saga with the transfer of Konoplyanka has got a new twist
Yevhen Konoplyanka
The transfer of the midfielder, “Schalke 04” Eugene Konoplyanka in beşiktaş hangs in the air after the Istanbul club signed on the position of the Ukrainian George Kevin N Kudu from Tottenham.
Unexpectedly, however, the services of a player of the national team of Ukraine became interested in Sampdoria, reports Tuttomercatoweb.
According to the source, the Genoese club President Massimo Ferrero yesterday personally contacted Konoplyanka to discuss financial details of the transaction and possible transfer this summer.
The main obstacle of the transition Eugene in Serie a can become the high demands of Ukrainian wages.
Recall that the transfer window in Europe closes at the end of the week.
Last season Sampdoria finished the championship in 9th place.
Launched in last week drawing Series And the Genoese lost in his field “Lazio” 0:3.