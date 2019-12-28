The salary can be to any Bank
Now, the Ukrainians themselves will decide on the map of the Bank receive a salary, pension or social assistance.
About it reported in a Telegram to Prime Minister Alexey Goncharuk, reports Censor.NO.
The government lifted restrictions on the list of banks through which the employees of the budgetary institutions may receive payments.
Now the money can be obtained on the card of any Bank, not only where the employer issued payroll project.
According to Goncharuk, it will contribute to fair competition between banks for the right to serve citizens and, therefore, improve the quality of banking services in the country.