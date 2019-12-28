The salary can be to any Bank

| December 28, 2019 | Sport | No Comments

Now, the Ukrainians themselves will decide on the map of the Bank receive a salary, pension or social assistance.

Зарплату можно будет получать на карту любого банка

About it reported in a Telegram to Prime Minister Alexey Goncharuk, reports Censor.NO.

The government lifted restrictions on the list of banks through which the employees of the budgetary institutions may receive payments.

Now the money can be obtained on the card of any Bank, not only where the employer issued payroll project.

According to Goncharuk, it will contribute to fair competition between banks for the right to serve citizens and, therefore, improve the quality of banking services in the country.

Related Posts

About The Author

magictr