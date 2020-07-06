The salary of the members of the Supervisory Board of Railways appeared in the social network
Photo: uz.gov.ua
The average salary of workers of Railways is 12 435 UAH
Chairman of the Supervisory Board Sevki acuner has received more than 13.8 million UAH, from 1 September 2018-30 April 2020.
The members of the Supervisory Board of the PJSC state monopolist Ukrzaliznytsia receive monthly amounts that do not meet the state of Affairs in this company. This was announced by Verkhovna Rada Deputy from the party the servant of the people Olga Wasilewska-Smaglyuk in the social network.
She has published the data about salaries of members of the Supervisory Board of Railways.
“The income of the members of the Supervisory Board of Railways. The railway, which passed on a 4-day job. The leaky train. The one that closes the marshalling yards and fires 70 thousand of railwaymen. The one on the verge of bankruptcy,” — said the Deputy.
According to the document, Anders åslund, Andreas, Matthieu and Christian Kuhn September 1, 2018 to April 30, 2020 received more than 11.7 million UAH. Chairman of the Supervisory Board Sevki acuner – over 13.8 million UAH. Oleg Zhuravlev and Sergey Leshchenko from early January until the end of April was 1.4 million, Adomas Azuolas Auditskas – nearly 3.1 mln UAH.
