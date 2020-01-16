The salary of the player of “Dynamo”, which enters “Los Angeles galaxy”, is 2 million. Media
Carlos Zambrano
Peruvian defender of Kiev “Dynamo” Carlos Zambrano very close to moving to the American club “Los Angeles galaxy”.
The club and MLS, the player has almost agreed reports sport.ua.
It is reported that 30-year-old player will earn $ 2 million. a year.
Add that Zambrano has not played a single match for the first team “Dynamo”.
Recall that in 2019 Zambrano won the silver medal at the Copa America.