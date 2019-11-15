The sale will be giant shoes
Rapper Tyler, The Creator and the brand name clothes Golf le Fleur in collaboration with Converse has released a rather unusual running shoes Gianno.
Giant sneakers
They fancy the fact that their size is disproportionately large, write ukranews. They have a chunky sole and thick laces. The model is presented in three colors: camel, pastel yellow-blue and multi-colored with orange, red and purple details. Already known and price trends — cost one couple will be $120.
Unusual shoes Gianno
According to Western media, the musician collaborates with Converse in 2017, but previously they were rethinking the more classic models. Also, the new York times writes that a new huge shoes is a reference to the popular meme that ridicules entered the fashion overly large sneakers.
