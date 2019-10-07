The salvation of the white chicken: Belarus militiamen two hours could not catch an escaped bird
A resident of the city of Grodno in Belarus Stanislav Zabinski October 5, organized a rescue operation to catch a chicken on the road. It two hours to get through to the rescuers and police, says hrodna.life.
According to Rybinskogo, the chicken first walked on the pavement in the city centre, but soon began to run out into the road, causing accidents. A man unsuccessfully tried to catch her, herded the bird under the bridge, but that each time came back on the road. Then, the Belarusian has decided to call in emergencies and the police.
“Nobody wanted to respond to my calls. Just laughed. Only on the fifth call the [GAI]. They said it is not their business, but helped to call the service on catching of animals”, — says Zabinski.
The Belarusian says that even the experts didn’t want to catch the bird, because of their specifics — cats and dogs. In the end, the entire rescue operation he spent more than two hours.
The chicken is finally caught and taken to the temporary detention of stray animals. Look for owners of birds instructed the district.
As previously reported “FACTS”, in France the chickens pecked the Fox to death, snuck into the coop in hopes to eat meat.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter