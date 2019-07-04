The Saudi Ambassador to USA became a Princess
Princess Rima bint Bandar bin Sultan bin Abdul Aziz al Saud assumed the position of Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to the United States, reports channel with reference to the official representative of the Embassy in Washington Fahad Nazir.
“The Princess immediately begins to fulfill its responsibilities to strengthen the historical partnership between Saudi Arabia and the United States,” said Nazir.
According to him, the Ambassador would force Washington to look at changing the Kingdom differently.
We will remind that the decree about appointment of Rima bint Bandar to the post at the beginning of the year, signed crown Prince and first Deputy Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman al-Saud, acting on behalf of king Salman bin Abdulaziz al Saud.
The Princess of Rome was replaced in this position of the son of king Khaled bin Salman, who held it from 2017. He was appointed Deputy Minister of defence in the rank of Minister.
Rima bint Bandar bin Sultan bin Abdul Aziz al Saud is the daughter of Prince Bandar. Her father was Ambassador in Washington from 1983 to 2005.
They were educated in the United States, engaged in protection of women’s rights. In 2014, the magazine included her in the list of the most influential women in the Arab world.