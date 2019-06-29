The sauna is not less tiring gym
The study showed that in a sauna your blood pressure is not decreasing, but growing with the rhythm of the heartbeat. This effect is comparable to the impact of short duration and moderate physical activity.
Contrary to popular assumptions, after the sauna blood pressure of a person decreases and increases. Along with it grows and the rhythm of the heartbeat. These figures are quite comparable with those that occur with short duration of moderate physical exertion, as shown by the research of a team of German scientists. The participants on different days were sent either in the sauna or exercise equipment. All subsequently measured heart rate and blood pressure. It turned out that these indicators are almost identical.
There is a strong opinion that the sauna leads to a decrease in blood pressure. Heart under the high temperature dilates the blood vessels, the blood passes with less effort through the body, and the pressure is reduced. That’s why people with hypertension, or chronically low blood pressure or with cardiovascular disorders traditionally advised not to use saunas as more of a loss of pressure can cause you to faint.
However, the study showed that a distinction should be made between the immediate effect of the sauna and those observed in the rest period after the completion of this procedure. Many previous assumptions it was based on a quick sauna effect, but ignored how it affects the body later.