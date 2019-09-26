The scandal around the “secret” conversation Zelensky and trump showed the label fotozhabu
The network has ridiculed the conflict that occurred between U.S. President Donald trump and former Vice President of USA Joe Biden.
We are talking about the claims Biden to Trump, who, according to the first, said “illegal things” during a telephone conversation with President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky.
So, happening the author fotoebi showed a scene from a detective story about Sherlock Holmes. It States that “the trump and Biden can not share Zelensky”.